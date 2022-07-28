Advertisement

No known injuries after house fire in Chippewa Falls

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire located in the 700 block of Superior Street.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No known injuries are reported after a house fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday.

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire located in the 700 block of Superior Street.

Fire Chief at the Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Lee Douglas, says crews were dispatched to a heavily involved house fire Wednesday afternoon. At the time, the area was filled with smoke.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department in a Facebook Post on their Facebook Page advised that people stay away from the area. The fire was quickly controlled and the Fire Chief says there are no known injuries.

