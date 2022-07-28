Advertisement

‘Safest Way Tour’ stops in Eau Claire

A tour promoting the Enbridge Line 5 project made a stop in Eau Claire Wednesday.
A tour promoting the Enbridge Line 5 project made a stop in Eau Claire Wednesday.
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 34-foot long pipe came to Eau Claire Wednesday as part of a tour promoting Wisconsin’s energy pipeline.

The ‘Safest Way Tour’ gave community members the chance to experience firsthand the type of pipe used in Enbridge Line 5′s relocation project in Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties.

It’s working to move it’s pipeline off the Bad River Band reservation in northern Wisconsin.

People representing unions and businesses spoke on what the pipeline means for their industry.

“We run around 3,000 acres, so we use a lot of diesel fuel,” said Paul Fetzer, a dairy farmer in Pierce County. “For water heating, for cleaning our pipelines we use a lot of propane or natural gas depending on which system we happen to be on up there. We were propane for a long time and recently got gas piped in.”

As part of the event, people got the chance to sign the pipe. This stop in Eau Claire was the second one for the ‘Safest Way Tour’ on Wednesday.

