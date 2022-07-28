Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Edward & Jacob

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - The kitten room at the Trempealeau County Humane Society has reached what caregivers are calling epic proportions.

TCHS has a lot of two to three-month-old kittens available for adoption. Several months ago, three different momma cats found their way to the shelter... hence all these kittens.

To help more of these kittens find their forever homes... you can adopt two kittens for the adoption fee of just one. The kittens are described as super friendly and playful.

There’s not a dull moment at the shelter with all of these kittens, and you can bring some of that excitement into your home. You can call (608) 525-2300 or email for more information.

--

Two bonded cats are available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. While Edward and Jacob may have been in competition with each other in The Twilight Saga, there’s no Team Edward or Team Jacob here. Instead, it’s Team Forever Home Together for these brothers and best buds.

In between playing with toys and wrestling each other, the boys love lap time. You don’t have to be a fan of vampires or werewolves to adopt this Edward and Jacob... you just have to like cats. Click HERE for the adoption application. You can also call 715-232-9790 or email.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
A tractor-trailer went off I-41 and struck an occupied house in Winnebago County on Tuesday.
8-month-old boy killed when tractor-trailer crashes into home off interstate in Wisconsin
The Country Jam general manager shares the plans for changing locations for next year's festival.
The future of Country Jam
A 39-year-old Eau Claire man is found not guilty of homicide in Dunn County. His jury trial...
Jury finds Eau Claire man not guilty of homicide in Dunn County
A Mondovi Police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday, July 26, 2022 that resulted in four...
Mondovi Police officer, 3 others hurt in crash Tuesday morning

Latest News

Forever Home mug fundraiser
Limited edition “Forever Home” mug fundraiser
WAGNER TAILS: Romania & Snowflake and Baby
WAGNER TAILS: Romania & Snowflake and Baby
LPR adoption event
Last Paw Rescue adoption event July 17 in Tomah
Wagner Tails
WAGNER TAILS: Wheaties