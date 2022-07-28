WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Edward & Jacob

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - The kitten room at the Trempealeau County Humane Society has reached what caregivers are calling epic proportions.

TCHS has a lot of two to three-month-old kittens available for adoption. Several months ago, three different momma cats found their way to the shelter... hence all these kittens.

To help more of these kittens find their forever homes... you can adopt two kittens for the adoption fee of just one. The kittens are described as super friendly and playful.

There’s not a dull moment at the shelter with all of these kittens, and you can bring some of that excitement into your home. You can call (608) 525-2300 or email for more information.

Two bonded cats are available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. While Edward and Jacob may have been in competition with each other in The Twilight Saga, there’s no Team Edward or Team Jacob here. Instead, it’s Team Forever Home Together for these brothers and best buds.

In between playing with toys and wrestling each other, the boys love lap time. You don’t have to be a fan of vampires or werewolves to adopt this Edward and Jacob... you just have to like cats. Click HERE for the adoption application. You can also call 715-232-9790 or email.

