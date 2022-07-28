Wisconsin Dells celebrates National Waterpark Day

The area is home to over 200 waterslides which require 16 million gallons of water.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waterpark Capital of the World is celebrating National Waterpark Day.

The Wisconsin Dells is home to over 200 waterslides which need an estimated 16 million gallons of water. The history of waterparks and waterslides in the area dates back to the 1970s where the first outdoor waterslides were installed and made out of concrete.

In the 1989, the first indoor waterpark opened at the Polynesian Resort and was a game-changer to make the Dells a year-round destination.

The Wisconsin Dells has held the title of Waterpark Capital of the World for 16 consecutive years.

Some of the superlatives the resorts in Wisconsin Dells hold include the following:

  • Noah’s Ark: Home to America’s largest outdoor waterpark
  • Mt. Olympus: Home to North America’s first rotating waterslide, Medusa’s Slidewheel
  • Wilderness Resort: Home to America’s largest indoor/outdoor combination waterpark

Kalahari Resorts is hosting a celebration in recognition of National Waterpark Day. The fun activities include music, themed cocktails, exciting giveaways, and family poolside activities.

