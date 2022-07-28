Wisconsin expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.

DHS has received 1,486 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the federal government. That’s enough for 743 people to get the two-dose series.

“Due to a limited vaccine supply, DHS is currently following the federal government’s recommendation to prioritize the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals at the highest risk of infection,” said DHS Secretary Designee Karen Timberlake. “At the same time, we encourage all Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox and take precautions to prevent the spread.”

The vaccine is recommended for people who have had known exposure to someone with monkeypox and people who have risk factors.

DHS defined the risk factors as:

  • People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.
  • People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.
  • Gay, bisexual, trans, and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

DHS says people should talk to their doctor to see if they are eligible for the vaccine. Resources are available at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/

As of July 28, DHS has identified 14 cases of orthopoxvirus in Wisconsin.

SYMPTOMS

  • Fever
  • Rash
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Muscle aches
  • Chills

