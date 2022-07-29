1 person hurt after aircraft crashes in Pierce County Friday

The pilot was taken to a hospital after his aircraft crashed between Prescott and Ellsworth Friday morning.
One person was hurt after their aircraft crashed in Pierce County, Wisconsin on Friday, July...
One person was hurt after their aircraft crashed in Pierce County, Wisconsin on Friday, July 29, 2022.(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an aircraft crash in Pierce County near Prescott Friday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a 69-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights, Minn. was piloting an experimental homemade Sonex aircraft when it lost power and crashed at 6:52 a.m. Friday on Highway 35 near County Highway E, or roughly halfway between Prescott and Ellsworth.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man attempted to make an emergency landing on Highway 35, but his aircraft struck multiple road signs. The aircraft skidded across the highway and stopped in the west ditch. The pilot was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Prescott Fire Department, Allina Medical Services and the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is investigating the crash.

Experimental aircraft are licensed by the FAA and certificates are granted in particular to aircraft that are built without the supervision and quality control of the producer of the aircraft, according to the FAA.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Highway 35 was closed for about four hours due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, Chick-fil-A is proposing to develop an approximate...
Chick-fil-A planning to open in Eau Claire
Scott Vaningan
1 person killed in ‘suspicious’ Chippewa Falls house fire; suspect in custody
The man was arrested for the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie, suspected of 5th OWI offense
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Fall Creek murder suspect looks to withdraw guilty plea

Latest News

Scott Vaningan
Bond set at $1.5 million for suspect in Chippewa Falls fire, death
Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have issued a...
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Pepin
Anderson graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Minnesota...
Gov. Evers appoints Ellen Anderson as Rusk County District Attorney
Miranda Miller
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail