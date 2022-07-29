2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is charged with reckless homicide after a man died of a suspected overdose in Sparta on July 16.

37-year-old Brandon Borreson of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs and distribution of heroin in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday, according to online court records.

Borreson was also charged with two counts of felony bail jumping. The second man, 33-year-old Robert Dockerty of Sparta, was charged with the same homicide charge as Borreson, as well as distribution of heroin on Tuesday, according to online court records.

In documents filed with the charges, Dockerty is alleged to have given heroin to 41-year-old Wes Augustynowicz, who was found dead on July 17 at a Sparta motel of an apparent drug overdose. In an interview with law enforcement, Dockerty said that he was delivering the drugs for Borreson, who didn’t have a vehicle to do it himself. He also told law enforcement that he had taken some of the drugs himself and said they were “really strong.” Dockerty said that he didn’t sell drugs and never has, but said he uses them.

Dockerty is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond on conditions that he not have any controlled substances, have no contact with Borreson, and wear a GPS monitor as part of the bond monitoring program. Dockerty’s initial appearance is scheduled for August 29, according to online court records. Borreson is being held at the same jail on a $75,000 cash bond with the same conditions, as well as no contact with Dockerty, and has his initial appearance scheduled for August 8, according to online court records.

The reckless homicide charge for each man carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000 if convicted.

