BA.5 is the dominant COVID-19 variant in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a week since the CDC moved Eau Claire County’s COVID-19 level from medium to high.

“We do know that means we have more COVID circulating and more hospitalizations,” Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said.

Giese says the more transmissible BA.5 Omicron variant is the dominant strain in the county right now.

“It is something that we are seeing across the country and right now in Wisconsin, including in Eau Claire,” Giese said. “People that have gotten COVID previously and people that have been vaccinated are getting ill with this COVID-19 variant. It is considered to be at least 20% more infectious than our previous Omicron variant.”

Along with rising case numbers, Giese says the number of hospitalization are also up.

“Even with this strain, that seems to be less severe, although much more contagious, we are still seeing people hospitalized and dying and the reason often is because they have underlying conditions or are having other factors that make them more at risk,” Giese said.

Giese says being vaxed and boosted could lessen the likelihood of landing in the hospital.

“Our goal continues to be that while someone may test positive with this and may have previously had COVID, the goal is that they aren’t sick enough to have to go to the hospital,” Giese said.

Giese adds if you’re sick, stay home because even if symptoms are mild for you they could always be worse for someone else.

If you are unsure if you have COVID-19 or just a cold, Giese says to err on the side of caution and get tested.

