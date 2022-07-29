Bond set at $1.5 million for suspect in Chippewa Falls fire, death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Cash bond is set at $1.5 million for the suspect in a Chippewa Falls house fire that resulted in the death of one person Wednesday.

58-year-old Scott Vaningan of Chippewa Falls appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Friday morning for a bond hearing.

Vaningan is being held at the Chippewa County Jail as the lone suspect in the homicide investigation. Vaningan was taken into custody without incident Thursday evening.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the death and the fire are being investigated as a criminal act. Police said in a release that the victim in the fire was known to Vaningan and that the fire is an isolated incident. Family members of the victim have been notified, but police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

On Wednesday, Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services and Chippewa Falls Police were called to a house fire at 721 Superior Street. Smoke filled the area as crews battled the fire, which they put out in 15 minutes. Damage to the home is estimated at $125,000.

Police are still investigating the fire and the death, according to a release.

Charges have not yet been filed against Vaningan. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 3 for his initial appearance.

Superior Street House Fire

