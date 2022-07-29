Eau Claire County fair underway

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Fair is underway.

The Eau Claire County Fair runs July 25-31. The Fair is located at the Expo Center, off of Highway 93.

Organizers say there at activities for the whole family to enjoy. The Petting Zoo is open until 6:00 p.m. Friday night. A Classic Car Show runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

The 4-H Barns open Saturday for the Livestock Auction. The animals and projects students have been working on all year are on display all weekend. On Sunday, there is a Charcoal Chicken Dinner, Bingo and Draft Horse Pull.

A schedule of Fair events is available here.

