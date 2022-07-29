Eau Claire County fair underway

Organizers say there at activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Organizers say there at activities for the whole family to enjoy.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Fair is underway.

The Eau Claire County Fair runs July 25-31. The Fair is located at the Expo Center, off of Highway 93.

Organizers say there at activities for the whole family to enjoy. The Petting Zoo is open until 6:00 p.m. Friday night. A Classic Car Show runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday night.

The 4-H Barns open Saturday for the Livestock Auction. The animals and projects students have been working on all year are on display all weekend. On Sunday, there is a Charcoal Chicken Dinner, Bingo and Draft Horse Pull.

A schedule of Fair events is available here.

