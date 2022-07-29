Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old woman convicted of causing a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County has been transferred to the Marathon County Jail to begin her 6-month sentence.

Miranda Miller, of Edgar, was charged in 2019 after causing the crash two years earlier.

Court documents state Miller was driving in the town of Colburn in Chippewa County on July 22, 2017 when she struck a pick-up truck. The driver of the truck, Jeremy Goodwin, was fatally injured. Crash reconstruction showed Miller was driving west on 170th Avenue approaching County Highway G. Miller would have encountered a stop at the intersection. Investigators said at the time of impact Miller’s vehicle was traveling between 18-34 mph and Goodwin’s vehicle was traveling at speeds between 40-60 mph. Investigators said it would have been mathematically possible Miller stopped, but based on witness statements and a statement from Miller, it is unlikely that she did.

Miller told investigators she was checking her phone on the seat next to her for a cell signal but did not remember the crash. WEAU reports Miller was found guilty in January by a jury.

Miller was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for homicide by negligent operation. A Chippewa County Judge allowed her to serve her sentence in another county if it did not cost Chippewa County. Jail records showed she arrived at the Marathon County Jail on Thursday. She’s expected to conclude her sentence on Jan. 24.

