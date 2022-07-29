Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail

Miranda Miller
Miranda Miller(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old woman convicted of causing a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County has been transferred to the Marathon County Jail to begin her 6-month sentence.

Miranda Miller, of Edgar, was charged in 2019 after causing the crash two years earlier.

Court documents state Miller was driving in the town of Colburn in Chippewa County on July 22, 2017 when she struck a pick-up truck. The driver of the truck, Jeremy Goodwin, was fatally injured. Crash reconstruction showed Miller was driving west on 170th Avenue approaching County Highway G. Miller would have encountered a stop at the intersection. Investigators said at the time of impact Miller’s vehicle was traveling between 18-34 mph and Goodwin’s vehicle was traveling at speeds between 40-60 mph. Investigators said it would have been mathematically possible Miller stopped, but based on witness statements and a statement from Miller, it is unlikely that she did.

Miller told investigators she was checking her phone on the seat next to her for a cell signal but did not remember the crash. WEAU reports Miller was found guilty in January by a jury.

Miller was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for homicide by negligent operation. A Chippewa County Judge allowed her to serve her sentence in another county if it did not cost Chippewa County. Jail records showed she arrived at the Marathon County Jail on Thursday. She’s expected to conclude her sentence on Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, Chick-fil-A is proposing to develop an approximate...
Chick-fil-A planning to open in Eau Claire
Scott Vaningan
1 person killed in ‘suspicious’ Chippewa Falls house fire; suspect in custody
The man was arrested for the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie, suspected of 5th OWI offense
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Fall Creek murder suspect looks to withdraw guilty plea

Latest News

One person was hurt after their aircraft crashed in Pierce County, Wisconsin on Friday, July...
1 person hurt after aircraft crashes in Pierce County Friday
Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have issued a...
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Pepin
Anderson graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Minnesota...
Gov. Evers appoints Ellen Anderson as Rusk County District Attorney
Brandon Borreson (Left) and Robert Dockerty (Right) are each charged with 1st-degree reckless...
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta