Fall Creek murder suspect looks to withdraw guilty plea

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man serving nearly three decades behind bars is looking to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of felony murder.

Wayne Price appeared in Eau Claire County Court Wednesday asking Judge Emily Long to consider letting him reverse his 2019 plea.

Price said he had ineffective counsel at the time arguing his lawyers did not adequately advise him on his options when he pleaded guilty.

Long granted a request for a hearing on the matter. That hearing date has not been set

Long sentenced Price to 28.5 years in prison on Aug. 14 2020 for the fall 2017 killing of his sister, Elizabeth Price, and her boyfriend, David Dishneau.

