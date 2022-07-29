Gov. Evers appoints Ellen Anderson as Rusk County District Attorney

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing his appointment of Ellen Anderson to serve as Rusk County District Attorney.

According to a media release by the Office of the Governor | State of Wisconsin, the appointment fills a vacancy created by District Attorney Annette Barna’s election to the Rusk County Circuit Court. Anderson is said to serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 2025.

“Ellen Anderson’s career both inside and outside the courtroom has given her a breadth of experience that will make her an exceptional district attorney,” Evers said. “She understands how and why people become involved in the criminal justice system and will collaborate with partners in the legal system and the community to ensure her work contributes to a safer, fairer Rusk County.”

Clark County District Attorney, Melissa Inlow, says Anderson will be a great leader.

“Ellen is an exceptional choice for Rusk County District Attorney,” Inlow said. “She is intelligent, hardworking, dedicated, innovative, and thoughtful. Ellen’s dedication to justice and public service is proven by her nearly 12 years’ experience serving West Central Wisconsin as a prosecutor. Her colleagues and law enforcement respect and support her; she will be a great leader.”

Anderson graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Minnesota Duluth, as well as the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“I am honored by Governor Evers’ appointment to serve as Rusk County District Attorney,” Anderson said. “I will use all of my professional and personal experience to work to achieve just outcomes and to enhance the safety, health, and well-being of Rusk County residents.”

