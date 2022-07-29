Man facing 20 Eau Claire County charges in connection to sexual assault investigation

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man who was recently arrested in Vernon County now is now facing additional charges.

Court records show 20 Eau Claire County charges are filed against 37-year-old Aaron Trumble of Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire County charges include: kidnapping,1st degree sexual assault,1st degree sexual assault, felony intimidation of a victim, felony battery,1st degree sexual assault,1st degree sexual assault, physical abuse of child- intentionally cause harm, false imprisonment, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, strangulation and suffocation,1st degree sexual assault, causing mental harm to child, felony intimidation of a victim, 1st degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, felony battery,1st degree sexual assault, and felony intimidation of a victim.

Trumble was recently charged with fleeing an officer in Vernon County.

Trumble had a warrant out for his arrest in a sexual assault investigation. He was arrested in Vernon County earlier this month after leading law enforcement on a chase that went for about 20 miles. He was taken into custody by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Trumble and his vehicle were found in Genoa on Highway 35 at 1:15 p.m. July 7. When a deputy attempted to stop Trumble on Highway 56 near Genoa, he fled on County Highway N heading south. Trumble was stopped by a rolling roadblock and was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center. Deputies recommended a felony charge of fleeing and eluding an officer. A warrant was issued for his arrest by Wisconsin Probation and Parole.

A court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2022.

