Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Pepin

Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have issued a...
Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have issued a missing endangered person alert for 70-year-old Rodney Smith.(COURTESY: PEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE; WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) -A missing endangered person alert is issued for a man missing from Pepin, Wis.

Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have issued a missing endangered person alert for 70-year-old Rodney Smith.

Smith was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black cowboy hat, black cowboy boots, and carrying a red duffle bag as well as a grey back pack. He was last seen July 20 at 9:15 p.m. in Redwing, Minn.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Smith left Pepin, Wis. on July 20. He told his adult granddaughter that he was “going the Bismarck, N.D. area where he was born to die.” He was to take a train from Redwing, Minn. to Fargo, N.D. From Fargo he was supposed to take a bus to Bismarck and met a friend of his eldest daughter there. When the bus arrived, Smith was not on it. Smith was to contact with his granddaughter when he got to N.D. and failed to do so. No one is his family has seen or heard from him since July 20. Smith has “several medical conditions” and his family concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information as to Smith Whereabouts is asked to contact the Pepin Police Department at 715-441-2461 or Pepin County dispatch center at their 24 hour number, 715-672-5944.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, Chick-fil-A is proposing to develop an approximate...
Chick-fil-A planning to open in Eau Claire
Scott Vaningan
1 person killed in ‘suspicious’ Chippewa Falls house fire; suspect in custody
The man was arrested for the recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie, suspected of 5th OWI offense
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Fall Creek murder suspect looks to withdraw guilty plea

Latest News

Anderson graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Minnesota...
Gov. Evers appoints Ellen Anderson as Rusk County District Attorney
Brandon Borreson (Left) and Robert Dockerty (Right) are each charged with 1st-degree reckless...
2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta
Martin Stechner III
Family releases photo of boy killed when semi hit house
Skywarn 13 Weather - 7/29/2022