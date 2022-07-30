OneFest brings Christian music to the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The fourth annual OneFest is back in the Chippewa Valley this weekend.

The Christian Music Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Matthew West is the headliner Saturday. The event also features a Church Service Sunday morning.

The Festival Director, Heather Flashinski, says OneFest is a celebration of music the whole family can enjoy.

“I think people love to hear inspirational music. They love to bring their families to something that is family friendly. We have a lot of amazing festivals in the area but this one is definitely family friendly and people love hearing inspiring music,” Flashinski said.

Tickets are still available. You can purchase those at the gate or online. For additional information you can visit the Festival’s website.

