Student Transit experience bus driver shortage ahead of new school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Before summer break ends, transit companies are working hard to make sure all students can get to class.

Student Transit, which serves the Eau Claire Area School District and the School District of Altoona, is currently feeling the brunt of staffing shortages.

Student Transit General Manager Marty Klukas said it’s planning on going into the school year in surge mode. That’s usually reserved for times when drivers have to miss work. Now, it’s likely going to be Student Transit’s baseline.

“We have several routes that do not have drivers,” Klukas said. “Now we do have some surge capacity but, boy, we do not want to start out the season in a surge capacity role.”

When operating in surge capacity, managers, including Klukas drive routes as needed. Right now, it likely means “substitutes,” like Klukas will be driving everyday.

“I’d love about a dozen drivers to step up to the plate,” he said. “That way we can meet all the mission.”

He said driver shortages could cause fall sports problems since the school districts require transportation, adding both school districts may need to get creative to ensure Student Transit can meet their needs.

“This has been a conversation for a couple years now. And to now know like, ‘Hey, I could help if need be,’ but the bigger thing is really just to get a full understanding what it entails to get our students from the start of the day to the end of the day to and from school has been pretty beneficial,” said South Middle School principal Trevor Kohlhepp.

He is learning how to drive a school bus this summer. Driving kids wasn’t his plan but he may need to step in and help once school starts.

For now, however, Klukas hopes to have more people going through the same training Kohlhepp’s completing.

That training, which Klukas said typically lasts 4-6 weeks for new drivers, involves getting a commercial driver’s license, passing a background check and eventually passing a driving test. Trainees are paired with experienced drivers when they’re learning. They are paid during their training.

People interested in becoming a Student Transit driver can apply on the company’s website.

