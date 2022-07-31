5 people hurt in St. Croix County stabbings

Police lights
Police lights(WCAX)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people are hurt after stabbings in Somerset Saturday.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the Apple River.

The victims’ conditions range from serious to critical.

The Sheriff said a suspect is in custody. There is no further threat to the community.

The investigation into the stabbings is ongoing.

