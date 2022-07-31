5 people hurt in St. Croix County stabbings

TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people are hurt after stabbings in Somerset Saturday.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the Apple River.

The victims’ conditions range from serious to critical.

The Sheriff said a suspect is in custody. There is no further threat to the community.

The investigation into the stabbings is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.