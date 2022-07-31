Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County.
In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on CTHX at 20th street near Chippewa Falls.
Upon arrival, officials say the operator of the motorcycle was deceased.
The initial investigation indicated the motorcycle traveled off-road, attempted to recover, but was unable to, and crashed into a ditch.
The name of the victim has not been released and the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.