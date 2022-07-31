First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course.

Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.

President and instructor Tyler Jefferson said the training is pertinent as the number of hybrid and electric vehicles increase.

“Getting to use the latest and greatest equipment, the latest stuff that’s out on the market. A litany of different techniques that we had. A lot of different scenarios from just using basic hand tools only, all the way to hydraulic equipment and even fighting fires in battery-operated vehicles,” Jefferson said.

The course concluded with an electric care fire demonstration. The fire was smothered using a fire blanket, a lifesaving product that very few dealers carry, according to Jefferson Fire & Safety.

