2 people hurt in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County

Both of the men hurt in the crashes were wearing a helmet.
Both of the men hurt in the crashes were wearing a helmet.
Both of the men hurt in the crashes were wearing a helmet.((Source: KFVS))
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release for both crashes that happened on July 30.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on County Highway J at Westerberg Lane in the Town of Stockholm. A 38-year-old Lakeville, Minn. man lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a patch of loose gravel and crashed. The man was wearing his helmet when he crashed. He was taken to a hospital in Red Wing, Minn. Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office were the Lund Fire Department, Pepin Ambulance and Pepin/Lund First Responders.

The second crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 10 near Kothbauer Road. A 41-year-old Sheboygan man lost control of his motorcycles attempting to avoid crashing into other motorcycles that had abruptly stopped and crashed. the man was wearing his helmet when he crashed. He was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire. Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office were the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Durand Ambulance, Durand Fire Department and Eau Claire Fire Department Ambulance.

According to a release, the condition of the two men involved in the separate crashes is unknown. The crashes remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Nicolae Miu
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to appear in court Monday
A local teen is cleaning gravestones to help people around the world connect with their...
Local teen cleans gravestones
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services celebrated Monday crossing 10 million COVID-19...
Wisconsin marks 10 million vaccine doses delivered
The man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
21-year-old Alma man hurt in rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi
Nicolae Miu
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to appear in court Monday
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in eastern Kentucky