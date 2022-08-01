2 people hurt in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release for both crashes that happened on July 30.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on County Highway J at Westerberg Lane in the Town of Stockholm. A 38-year-old Lakeville, Minn. man lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a patch of loose gravel and crashed. The man was wearing his helmet when he crashed. He was taken to a hospital in Red Wing, Minn. Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office were the Lund Fire Department, Pepin Ambulance and Pepin/Lund First Responders.

The second crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 10 near Kothbauer Road. A 41-year-old Sheboygan man lost control of his motorcycles attempting to avoid crashing into other motorcycles that had abruptly stopped and crashed. the man was wearing his helmet when he crashed. He was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire. Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office were the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Durand Ambulance, Durand Fire Department and Eau Claire Fire Department Ambulance.

According to a release, the condition of the two men involved in the separate crashes is unknown. The crashes remain under investigation.

