21-year-old Alma man hurt in rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi

The man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF MONDOVI (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County early Saturday morning.

In a release, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said a 21-year-old Alma man was seriously hurt in a crash around midnight Saturday and had to be flown to a hospital due to his injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 37 south of Highway 88 in the Town of Mondovi south of the Village of Mondovi. According to the release, the driver was unable to keep control of his vehicle around a corner and went into the ditch, rolling his vehicle several times, hitting several trees before coming to a rest near the river. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was able to get out of the vehicle and found a nearby residence to report the crash at 6:05 a.m. Saturday.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department were the Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi Fire Department, Mondovi Ambulance, Mayo One Air Ambulance and Dover First Responders.

