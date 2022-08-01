28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release Jackson County Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a single-vehicle crash. Investigation showed that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling westbound on Highway 54. The vehicle rolled, causing the driver to be ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified the driver as 28-year-old Zachary Ross of Nekoosa, Wis.

