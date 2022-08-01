28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29...
According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release Jackson County Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a single-vehicle crash. Investigation showed that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling westbound on Highway 54. The vehicle rolled, causing the driver to be ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified the driver as 28-year-old Zachary Ross of Nekoosa, Wis.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
A local teen is cleaning gravestones to help people around the world connect with their...
Local teen cleans gravestones
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a...
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
The vehicle driven by a 37-year-old was hauling a camper southbound on County Road B when they...
One person hurt after a vehicle fire in Vernon County
No injuries are reported after multiple single-vehicle crashes in Vernon County Saturday.
No injuries reported after multiple single-vehicle crashes in Vernon County