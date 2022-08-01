Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie is sentenced.

40-year-old Christopher Peterson is sentenced to five years probation (two days credit if revoked) and nine months jail with huber after 30 days.

Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death. Peterson plead no contest to homicide by negligent operation/vehicle. The charge of hit-and-run resulting in death was dismissed and read-in.

The Chippewa County criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were called to County Highway OO and 30th Avenue in Lake Hallie. Officials identified the victim as 60-year-old Dennis Mohr, who had been noted to be pulling a yellow wagon with personal items.

Investigators identified the missing part of a vehicle that was at the scene as belonging to Peterson. He then admitted to “hitting something yellow.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.