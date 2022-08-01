Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced

Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a...
Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie is sentenced.

40-year-old Christopher Peterson is sentenced to five years probation (two days credit if revoked) and nine months jail with huber after 30 days.

Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death. Peterson plead no contest to homicide by negligent operation/vehicle. The charge of hit-and-run resulting in death was dismissed and read-in.

The Chippewa County criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were called to County Highway OO and 30th Avenue in Lake Hallie. Officials identified the victim as 60-year-old Dennis Mohr, who had been noted to be pulling a yellow wagon with personal items.

Investigators identified the missing part of a vehicle that was at the scene as belonging to Peterson. He then admitted to “hitting something yellow.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
A local teen is cleaning gravestones to help people around the world connect with their...
Local teen cleans gravestones
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death

Latest News

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29...
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
The vehicle driven by a 37-year-old was hauling a camper southbound on County Road B when they...
One person hurt after a vehicle fire in Vernon County
No injuries are reported after multiple single-vehicle crashes in Vernon County Saturday.
No injuries reported after multiple single-vehicle crashes in Vernon County