I would like to nominate Dennis Beale for the Sunshine Award. Dennis is the CEO/Founder of Power of Perception. The things that he does for this community and the children in it are beyond amazing. He works with the area school district and the children’s families he works with to try to better educate our youth by showing them all that the world has to offer them.

Tiffany White

