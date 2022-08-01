JAN & RICK PURINTUN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jan and Rick Purintun for the Sunshine Award. In February of this year, I went through a few major losses, and shortly after I got very sick. I needed somewhere to be able to relax and find some peace again. Somehow, I found Jan and Rick’s resort. The place I stayed in looked right onto the lake, which I needed. Being able to sit and see God’s miracles helped to bring everything back into perspective. Jan and Rick were very supportive. They and their resort gave me back the peace I needed. My stay was too short but fulfilling. I want to thank them for helping me to find myself again and the peace I needed. You have no idea how much it meant to me. I plan on going back for another bit of peace. Thank you so much.

Joan Johnson

