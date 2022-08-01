National Night Out to be held Aug. 2 at Carson Park

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Law enforcement agencies across the country are taking part in National Night Out.

National Night Out is a way for communities to get to know the officers who protect them. For Eau Claire, the 28th National Night Out is being held Tuesday night at Carson Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event is free of charge, and is open to everyone in the community. There will be carnival games for kids, food, music, a bike raffle and more.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come engage with our law enforcement and build their relationships for not only our youth and families to build relationships with the law enforcement, but also for the law enforcement to build relationships with the community members. So it really creates that awesome partnership,” Beau Sandleback, City of Eau Claire Recreation Program Supervisor, said. Last year, over 2,500 people attended.

