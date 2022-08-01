No injuries reported after multiple single-vehicle crashes in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after multiple single-vehicle crashes in Vernon County Saturday.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on July 30 around 12:43 a.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 56 near Plainview Road in the Town of Liberty. Authorities determined a pickup truck traveling westbound on State Highway 56 lost control, left the roadway, and hit a utility pole.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release Viola Fire and Kickapoo Rescue Squad responded to the area and found that the driver had fled the scene. The driver was identified as a 30-year-old from Viola.

Vernon Electric responded to replace the pole and restore power. The incident is under investigation.

According to an additional media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, also on July 30 around 6:00 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle crash. Authorities arrived and determined the driver of the vehicle was no longer at the scene. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old from Viroqua. The 23-year-old was traveling west on West South Street near Lincoln Street in Ontario when they crossed the center line, entered the ditch, and hit a utility pole.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario First Responders. The incident is under investigation.

