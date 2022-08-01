One person hurt after a vehicle fire in Vernon County

TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Vernon County Friday.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 29 around 5:09 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle on fire on County Road B near Olson Lane in the Town of Coon. The vehicle driven by a 37-year-old was hauling a camper southbound on County Road B when they saw flames coming from the underside of his vehicle’s hood.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release the 37-year-old was able to pull the vehicle to the side of the road and detach the camper. The 37-year-old suffered minor burns to his hands and declined medical treatment.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with the incident were the Coon Valley Fire Department and the Coon Valley Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.