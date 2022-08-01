Report shows increase in homelessness in Chippewa County in 2022

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 2022 report shows homelessness has increased in Chippewa County.

According to Chippewa County’s 2022 Mid-Year-Report, at the monthly Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger meetings, participating agencies share and compile the number of individuals and families seeking homelessness services in Chippewa County.

Chippewa County says these services include case management, rental assistance, eviction prevention, emergency shelter, and information and referrals to other agencies. In addition to housing-related needs, there are also requests for assistance with food, hygiene, medical and transportation needs.

Chippewa County reports “from Jan.-June 2022, 1,557 people in Chippewa County were seeking these types of services. This is an average of 259.5 monthly, which is an increase from 2021 as a whole, which was 224 individuals monthly.” Chippewa County says this number comes from CDC Outreach, Chippewa County Housing Authority, Family Support Center, Great Rivers 211, Hope Village, The Hub, Klein Hall, West CAP, and area churches.

The report compiled by Chippewa County says “of 1,557 individuals who were seeking services in the first half of 2022, 955 were assisted by these local agencies. Still, 602 had unmet needs. This is also an increase from 2021, as the average for that year as a whole for unmet needs was 59 monthly.”

Additional County information can be found on the Chippewa County website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.