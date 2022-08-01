Reports: Brewers trade closer Josh Hader to San Diego Padres

Milwaukee receives San Diego closer Taylor Rogers in return.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEAU) - The Milwaukee Brewers make a big move ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trading deadline.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Brewers are sending All-Star closing pitcher Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.

In return, the Brewers acquire pitchers Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Dinelson Lamet and outfielder Esteury Ruiz in the trade, according to Passan.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said that Rogers, Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger are candidates to step into the closer’s role after the blockbuster trade.

Hader, who is scheduled to become a free agent after next season, leads all of baseball with 29 saves. Rogers, who the Brewers are acquiring, is second in MLB with 28 saves. Hader was selected to the MLB All-Star game this season.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Nicolae Miu
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to appear in court Monday
A local teen is cleaning gravestones to help people around the world connect with their...
Local teen cleans gravestones
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death

Latest News

The Express snap their losing streak in Rochester against the Honkers.
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 31st 2022
Amery-native Koy Hopke wins gold at the WCWC event in Rome, Italy.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 30th 2022
The Express nearly complete a comeback before falling to the Stingers 5-4.
SportScene 13 for Friday, July 29th 2022
The Express drop their first game home after two straight wins in Duluth, falling to the...
SportScene 13 for Thursday, July 28th 2022