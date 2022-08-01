Reports: Brewers trade closer Josh Hader to San Diego Padres

(WEAU) - The Milwaukee Brewers make a big move ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trading deadline.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Brewers are sending All-Star closing pitcher Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.

In return, the Brewers acquire pitchers Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Dinelson Lamet and outfielder Esteury Ruiz in the trade, according to Passan.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said that Rogers, Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger are candidates to step into the closer’s role after the blockbuster trade.

Hader, who is scheduled to become a free agent after next season, leads all of baseball with 29 saves. Rogers, who the Brewers are acquiring, is second in MLB with 28 saves. Hader was selected to the MLB All-Star game this season.

The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Hader is a free agent after next season. Brewers do not rebuild under Attanasio. This is the kind of trade they believe they must make to remain competitive year after year. Rogers, Williams and Boxberger likely will get save opportunities. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

