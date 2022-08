EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Rita Gostoncik for the Sunshine Award. I have watched Rita work for several years in healthcare. She has a big heart and her patients smile every time they see her. She goes to all lengths to help them and care for them. She is an amazing healthcare worker. Please give Rita the Sunshine Award.

William Lane

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.