TRACY HALAMA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My friend, Tracy Halama works a full-time job with the Independence School District and she runs an outdoor diner. On top of that, she is part of many organizations and is always working hard to give back to our community. Whatever she does, she gives 100 percent. She has a heart of gold when it comes to helping others. I am proud of being her friend and being part of her life path. I am very proud of the person that she is. Please give Tracy Halama the Sunshine Award.

Cher Schaumberg

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
Nicolae Miu
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to appear in court Monday
A local teen is cleaning gravestones to help people around the world connect with their...
Local teen cleans gravestones
No charges filed in death of Tyson Hoffman
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death

Latest News

RITA GOSTONCZIK
DENNIS BEALE
JAN & RICK PURINTUN
HOME SUITE HOME STAFF