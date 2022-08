ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual music and arts event, Ashley for the Arts, runs August 11-13 in Memorial Park in Arcadia.

The event helps raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local non-profits.

On Friday and Saturday, performers include Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert, Train, Cole Swindell, Night Ranger, Philip Philips, Morgan Wade and Danielle Bradbery.

