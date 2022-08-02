Brewers acquire pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, report says

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded for reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants, multiple reports say.

Trevor Rosenthal being traded from the Giants to the Brewers, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

Rosenthal has pitched in eight MLB seasons with five different teams, most notably six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals to begin his career. He has 132 saves in his career, including 11 in 2020. He hasn’t pitched since that season due to a variety of injuries, most recently a hamstring injury. He signed with the Giants earlier in July.

This marks the third trade the Brewers have made involving a reliever in the last two days after trading Josh Hader for Taylor Rogers, and acquiring Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers. It is not known who the Brewers traded to acquire Rosenthal.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.