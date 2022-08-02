Brewers acquire pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, report says

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal...
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during a baseball game in San Diego. Rosenthal, now with the Oakland Athletics, will have season-ending surgery for a torn hip labrum. Manager Bob Melvin made the announcement Wednesday, July 7, before the Athletics played the second of three games against the Houston Astros. Melvin said Rosenthal will have the surgery in Colorado on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan, File)(Derrick Tuskan | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded for reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants, multiple reports say.

Rosenthal has pitched in eight MLB seasons with five different teams, most notably six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals to begin his career. He has 132 saves in his career, including 11 in 2020. He hasn’t pitched since that season due to a variety of injuries, most recently a hamstring injury. He signed with the Giants earlier in July.

This marks the third trade the Brewers have made involving a reliever in the last two days after trading Josh Hader for Taylor Rogers, and acquiring Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers. It is not known who the Brewers traded to acquire Rosenthal.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a...
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
The man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
21-year-old Alma man hurt in rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the...
Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy retires
Fans of Eau Claire 19U legion baseball
SportScene 13 for Monday, August 1st
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Brewers trade closer Josh Hader to San Diego Padres
The Express snap their losing streak in Rochester against the Honkers.
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 31st 2022