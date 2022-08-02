Double homicide trial of former UW-Madison football player moved from next week to next year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trial that was supposed to begin next week for a former University of Wisconsin-Madison football player accused of killing two women will now happen next year.

The jury trial for Marcus Randle El, 36, will now begin on January 17, 2023, instead of next Monday, court records indicate Tuesday.

Defense attorneys for Randle El requested that the trial set for Aug. 8 be adjourned, which the state did not disagree with. The court approved this request.

Randle El is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, operating without consent- possessing weapons and possessing a firearm with an out-of-state felony conviction. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in February of 2021.

A final pre-trial hearing will take place on Jan. 6, 2023, in Rock County court.

Marcus Randle El is accused of shooting and killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory on Feb. 10, 2020, in Janesville.

A criminal complaint indicated that one of the victims allegedly feared for her life after she owed Randle El money. Police say Winchester and McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they died.

Randle El turned himself in police in Chicago five days later.

