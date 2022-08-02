Double homicide trial of former UW-Madison football player moved from next week to next year

Marcus Randle-El (Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office)
Marcus Randle-El (Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trial that was supposed to begin next week for a former University of Wisconsin-Madison football player accused of killing two women will now happen next year.

The jury trial for Marcus Randle El, 36, will now begin on January 17, 2023, instead of next Monday, court records indicate Tuesday.

Defense attorneys for Randle El requested that the trial set for Aug. 8 be adjourned, which the state did not disagree with. The court approved this request.

Randle El is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, operating without consent- possessing weapons and possessing a firearm with an out-of-state felony conviction.  He pleaded not guilty to these charges in February of 2021.

A final pre-trial hearing will take place on Jan. 6, 2023, in Rock County court.

Marcus Randle El is accused of shooting and killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory on Feb. 10, 2020, in Janesville.

A criminal complaint indicated that one of the victims allegedly feared for her life after she owed Randle El money. Police say Winchester and McAdory were found shot near the intersection of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive in Janesville. They were taken to a hospital where they died.

Randle El turned himself in police in Chicago five days later.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a...
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29...
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Verduzco wants to serve as an example in the Latinx community
One man moves to Eau Claire to further his education in the world of pharmacy
BUDDY CHECK: Long-Term Study Aims to Catch Cancer Earlier
BUDDY CHECK: Long-Term Study Aims to Catch Cancer Earlier
UWEC Welcomes New Director
UWEC Welcomes New Director
Rep. Kind Hosts Last Old-Fashioned WI Corn Roast
Rep. Kind Hosts Last Old-Fashioned WI Corn Roast
National Night Out Activities in Eau Claire
National Night Out Activities in Eau Claire