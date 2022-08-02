Eau Claire Children’s Theatre productions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents its final performance class of the summer with “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”

It will be performed August 6 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at The Oxford.

August 10-12, the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Music Man-in Concert” at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Performances are at 7:30 p.m.

