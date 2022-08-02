Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy retires

Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Lucroy bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Benny Sieu)(Benny Sieu | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy has retired, the team announced Tuesday. He will retire as a Milwaukee Brewer.

“I am honored to retire a Milwaukee Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor, amongst so many of the greats in this franchise. The Brewers and the City of Milwaukee have always held a special place in my heart, I feel at ease and at home here,” Lucroy said.

He continued, “I want to thank the fans, the front office and the baseball staff for making my time in Milwaukee so memorable.

Lucroy finishes his career with two All-Star appearances and 108 home runs. 79 of them were hit in seven seasons with Milwaukee, hitting .284 in that stretch.

Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.

