Gableman floated decertifying Biden’s win, later backed off

Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in June 2021 to investigate Donald Trump’s loss in Wisconsin.

Vos hired Gableman under intense pressure from Trump and others who falsely believed the election had been stolen from the former president.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a...
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
The man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
21-year-old Alma man hurt in rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi

Latest News

Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
Godlewski dropping out of Senate race, helping clear way for Barnes
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Wisconsin election board rejects Racine sheriff’s latest accusations
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling weakened the...
Conservative firm raises concern about open-records ruling
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Democrat Alex Lasry drops out of U.S. Senate race, endorses Barnes