Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The “Original Chicken Sandwich” is one step closer to coming to Eau Claire.

On Monday night, the Plan Commission approved a site plan for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at its meeting.

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to be located at the intersection of Highway 53 and Golf Road.

The general location of the site is on the east side of the Oakwood Mall Drive, just north of Olive Garden.

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site includes the free-standing restaurant, a dual drive-thru facility with free-standing canopies, parking lot, and associated utilities.

