Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to be located at the intersection of Highway 53 and Golf Road.(MGN, Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The “Original Chicken Sandwich” is one step closer to coming to Eau Claire.

On Monday night, the Plan Commission approved a site plan for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at its meeting.

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to be located at the intersection of Highway 53 and Golf Road.

The general location of the site is on the east side of the Oakwood Mall Drive, just north of Olive Garden.

According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site includes the free-standing restaurant, a dual drive-thru facility with free-standing canopies, parking lot, and associated utilities.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
A local teen is cleaning gravestones to help people around the world connect with their...
Local teen cleans gravestones
The man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
21-year-old Alma man hurt in rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing that it has received the first...
Wis. DHS submits updated proposal for opioid settlement, receives first payment
Two Beach Wheelchairs Available for Use
Two Beach Wheelchairs Available for Use
Two beach wheelchairs are available for public use, making beaches more accessible for everyone...
Two beach wheelchairs available at local beaches
NBC15 was able to catch a glimpse of the baby's face!
Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan