77-year-old man killed after being struck by car in Monroe County

(wcax)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit with a car while walking Monday evening in the Township of Little Falls.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 7:43 p.m., where their communications center heard a report of a pedestrian who was hit with a car on State Highway 71 by Dakota Ave.

In their investigation, deputies learned that while walking on the highway, the 77-year-old man identified as Vaneng Vang was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 52-year-old man from Blair.

Due to his injuries, Vang was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract First Responders and Gundersen Air all assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

