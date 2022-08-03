Altoona extends hours for brush site Wednesday for storm clean-up

The site will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - In the wake of overnight storms that knocked out power for thousands across Wisconsin and Minnesota, damaging trees and small structures, the City of Altoona is extending operation hours for its brush and yard waste site on Wednesday.

The site, located on the north side of the 800 block of Garfield Avenue, will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The City said that the site is available for use by Altoona residents only and a proof of residency will be required. Only brush and yard waste materials will be allowed in; nothing fabricated or treated will be accepted. Additionally, stumps or roots will not be allowed into the site.

