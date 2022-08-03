Chippewa Falls City Council approves referendum for November election

The City Council will ask for about $1.2 million in the referendum once the language is finalized.
Chippewa Falls City Hall
Chippewa Falls City Hall(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls City Council approved adding a referendum to the ballot on November 8 during Tuesday’s meeting.

The referendum, which is tentatively set for $1.277 million, would be to exceed the levy limit the state of Wisconsin sets on property taxes for five years beginning in early 2023.

The need for the extra money is to hire more people and keep up with a growing population and demand for services, Greg Hoffman, Chippewa Falls Mayor, said in April. The current increases based on population growth have only been enough to cover increased health care costs and some salary adjustments, Hoffman said in April.

In April, Hoffman estimated that generating $1 million could add about 10 new positions to the city’s government, including first responders such as firefighters, ambulance services and police officers. At the time, Hoffman estimated that a $1 million referendum would cost a property owner about $160 per year on a property valued at $150,000.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Hoffman said that there will be several town halls scheduled in the coming months where people can learn about how the money will be used.

On August 16, the City Council will approve the final cost of the referendum and the language that will appear on the November ballot.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Craig Cope, the 80-year-old convenience store owner, suffered a heart attack as the result of...
Caught on camera: 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robbery suspect
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
These blueberries are growing at Blueberry Ridge Orchard in Eleva.
Eau Claire Co. family keeps love of land alive in a new way
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

Latest News

Caleb Anderson
‘Armed and dangerous’ man suspected of stealing Green Bay homicide victim’s car
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
STORM DAMAGE IN EAU CLAIRE
Homeowners report storm damage