Chippewa Falls City Council approves referendum for November election

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls City Council approved adding a referendum to the ballot on November 8 during Tuesday’s meeting.

The referendum, which is tentatively set for $1.277 million, would be to exceed the levy limit the state of Wisconsin sets on property taxes for five years beginning in early 2023.

The need for the extra money is to hire more people and keep up with a growing population and demand for services, Greg Hoffman, Chippewa Falls Mayor, said in April. The current increases based on population growth have only been enough to cover increased health care costs and some salary adjustments, Hoffman said in April.

In April, Hoffman estimated that generating $1 million could add about 10 new positions to the city’s government, including first responders such as firefighters, ambulance services and police officers. At the time, Hoffman estimated that a $1 million referendum would cost a property owner about $160 per year on a property valued at $150,000.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Hoffman said that there will be several town halls scheduled in the coming months where people can learn about how the money will be used.

On August 16, the City Council will approve the final cost of the referendum and the language that will appear on the November ballot.

