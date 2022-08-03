Eau Claire community comes together for National Night Out

By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Communities across western Wisconsin came together for National Night Out on Tuesday.

One of its goals is to connect community members with those in public safety like police officers.

In Eau Claire, thousands of people came out to Carson Park to celebrate National Night Out.

For those in law enforcement, the yearly event is an opportunity to talk with the community in a relaxed environment.

“Unfortunately we see most people in scary situations, so it is good getting to interact with people like this especially with the rest of the resources going to make our community great,” said Marcus Walden, a police officer with Eau Claire PD. “It’s not just the police officers who are out there. They can go walk on a fire truck. They can go get on a plow, and explore other things that make this community great.”

This year’s National Night Out in Eau Claire also featured inflatables, music and even a magician.

Some community members also won bicycles in a raffle at the event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a...
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29...
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
Memorial football practice
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 2nd
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
As his time as a Congressman comes to an end, Representative Ron Kind hosts his last corn roast...
Rep. Kind hosts final corn roast
Rep. Ron Kind Hosts Final Corn Roast
Rep. Ron Kind Hosts Final Corn Roast