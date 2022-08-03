Eau Claire community comes together for National Night Out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Communities across western Wisconsin came together for National Night Out on Tuesday.

One of its goals is to connect community members with those in public safety like police officers.

In Eau Claire, thousands of people came out to Carson Park to celebrate National Night Out.

For those in law enforcement, the yearly event is an opportunity to talk with the community in a relaxed environment.

“Unfortunately we see most people in scary situations, so it is good getting to interact with people like this especially with the rest of the resources going to make our community great,” said Marcus Walden, a police officer with Eau Claire PD. “It’s not just the police officers who are out there. They can go walk on a fire truck. They can go get on a plow, and explore other things that make this community great.”

This year’s National Night Out in Eau Claire also featured inflatables, music and even a magician.

Some community members also won bicycles in a raffle at the event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.