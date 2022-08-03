Elections commission deadlocks on witness address guidance

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on whether to rescind guidance issued in 2016 that says clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

The guidance was in effect during the 2020 election and drew intense criticism from Republican legislators concerned about election security.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee earlier this year ordered the Elections Commission to codify the guidance as a rule. The commission complied and the committee voted last month to kill the rule.

The committee vote didn’t affect the guidance, leaving commissioners to ponder whether to rescind it. The question of whether to rescind the guidance was on the commission’s agenda Tuesday but Republican Commissioner Robert Spindell was the only one to speak on the matter, saying he wasn’t “particularly enthralled” with the guidance and the commission should follow the Legislature’s lead and rescind it.

The commission’s three Republicans voted to drop the guidance but the panel’s three Democrats voted to keep it with no further discussion. The tie vote means the guidance remains in place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Craig Cope, the 80-year-old convenience store owner, suffered a heart attack as the result of...
Caught on camera: 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robbery suspect
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
These blueberries are growing at Blueberry Ridge Orchard in Eleva.
Eau Claire Co. family keeps love of land alive in a new way
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

Latest News

Caleb Anderson
‘Armed and dangerous’ man suspected of stealing Green Bay homicide victim’s car
Chippewa Falls City Hall
Chippewa Falls City Council approves referendum for November election
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
STORM DAMAGE IN EAU CLAIRE
Homeowners report storm damage