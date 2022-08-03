Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot.

Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee ballots for other people, including Vos, through the MyVote website and requested the ballots be mailed to his home. The state Department of Justice is investigating.

The Wisconsin Election Commission discussed whether to recommend charges against Wait on Wednesday, but Chairman Don Millis said the commission can’t do that until someone files a complaint with the panel.

The commission instead ordered its staff to cooperate with any investigation.

