Flags to be flown at half-staff in Wisconsin to honor 10th anniversary of Sikh temple shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to commemorate the 10th anniversary of a shooting at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek by ordering flags to fly at half-staff on Friday.

The flags of the United States and state of Wisconsin will be lowered to mark the anniversary, according to Executive Order #173.

On August 15, 2012, Gov. Evers recalled how the gunman entered the Oak Creek Sikh Temple and opened fire. The shooting claimed the lives of seven individuals, one of which died back in 2020 from his injuries, and several more were wounded. The attack occurred while members of the congregation were preparing for Sunday school classes, Evers said.

Governor Evers reflected on the tragedy that occurred on that day.

“This anniversary represents a painful day for our state and so many Wisconsinites—especially for the now seven people whose friends and families mourn their passing, the many others still grappling with their injuries and trauma every day, and the many worshippers, loved ones, and neighbors who either witnessed the violence themselves or who’ve helped provide support, comfort, and healing to those who did,” said Governor Evers.

The work of Lieutenant Brian Murphy, who was shot 15 times, Officer Savan “Sam” Lenda, as well as the worshipers, was critical that day in stopping further loss of life.

“We are grateful to Governor Evers for joining our community in recognizing this important anniversary,” a statement from the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin said. “Together, we will continue to persevere in the Sikh spirit of chardi kala—relentless optimism in the face of struggle—as we push for a society free from fear or hate.”

This comes as senators in Wisconsin also decided to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy through a resolution.

Executive Order #173 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Aug. 5.

