Homeowners report storm damage

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night storms left some people in the Chippewa Valley cleaning up and many without power.

There are dozens of reports of downed trees. A homeowner reports a tree was uprooted at a home near Dell’s Pond on the city’s northside.

The homeowner says the tree was there when he bought the house 30 years ago.

“Sometime during the early morning, 2:30, 3:00 or something like that. My wife and I woke up, we heard the wind and I went back to sleep, got up this morning, seen this tree was leaning against our home. No, I don’t know. I’m surprised we didn’t hear it, so it must have came down awfully slowly with the minimal damage that it caused. And we didn’t hear anything, so. Oh, well, too bad we lost a beautiful tree,” Ronald Deardorf, Homeowner, said.

This isn’t the only house that had damage from the storm. An additional Eau Claire homeowner reported downed trees in their backyard. Workers with the City of Eau Claire were driving around cleaning up debris Wednesday morning.

