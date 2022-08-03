Man charged with homicide, arson for July Chippewa Falls house fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged in court after a house fire in Chippewa Falls on July 27 that killed one person.

58-year-old Scott Vaningan was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building without the owner’s consent, mutilating a corpse and bail jumping in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Vaningan is being held at the Chippewa County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond with conditions that he not possess any dangerous weapons, leave the state of Wisconsin or come with a quarter-mile of 721 Superior Street, Vaningan’s listed address and where the fire took place. He was taken into custody on Thursday, July 28 without incident, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

Chippewa Falls Police said in a release that the victim in the fire was known to Vaningan and that the fire is an isolated incident. Family members of the victim have been notified, but police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time. Crews were called to the fire on Wednesday, July 27, and put out the fire in 15 minutes. Damage to the home was estimated at $125,000.

Vaningan appears in Chippewa County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning for his initial appearance.

Vaningan faces a life sentence in prison if convicted of the homicide charge. If convicted of Arson, Vaningan could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison, fined up to $100,000 or both.

Superior Street House Fire

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.