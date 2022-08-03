Menomonie native Terrin Vavra’s first RBI powers Orioles past Rangers

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Baltimore pinch-hitter Terrin Vavra hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning and the Orioles completed their first season series sweep against Texas with a 6-3 win. Vavra’s two-out hit came after a disputed stolen base for the Orioles. Robinson Chirinos, who had homered an inning earlier, singled him home with his third hit. Ryan McKenna also went deep for the Orioles. They swept all three games in Texas like they did at home last month. Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien hit solo homers for the Rangers, who lost their seventh consecutive home game.

